Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-03 16:34:48 -0500') }} football Edit

Interceptions and hard running lead the Jackets by UNC

Y424zgcafohul0c0o4mv
Jerry Howard drags a North Carolina defender as he runs downfield on Saturday
Neil Redmond/USAToday
Kelly Quinlan • JacketsOnline.com
@Kelly_Quinlan
Publisher
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

CHAPEL HILL, NC-- The bad Georgia Tech reappeared in the third quarter against North Carolina as the Jackets squandered a 28-10 lead letting the Tar Heels back into the game. A pair of timely inter...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}