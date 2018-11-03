Interceptions and hard running lead the Jackets by UNC
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
CHAPEL HILL, NC-- The bad Georgia Tech reappeared in the third quarter against North Carolina as the Jackets squandered a 28-10 lead letting the Tar Heels back into the game. A pair of timely inter...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news