Instant Analysis: Three Takeaways from Georgia Tech's loss to UNC
ATLANTA, Ga.--The sidelines pre-game were full of recruits, both in the class of 2020 and beyond.
Those recruits, if they choose to, will play a large factor in the future of the program at what they like to call "The Institute" in the years to come.
1. Speed is a major need on defense, in all facets
On several occasions on Saturday evening, UNC had receivers open, particularly down the field.
The majority of those passes ended up being incomplete thanks to drops and overthrows, but the ones that were caught hurt.
At linebacker, David Curry is pretty clearly the leader of the unit, if not the entire defense. He finished the game with 16 tackles.
Guys in the 2020 class such as Tyson Meiguez will have the chance to improve the speed at the position, increasing the versatility, and the ability to make the plays that they simply aren't equipped for currently.
In the trenches, the lack of a pass rush is a glaring problem.
The secondary is in the right spots, but they can't be expected to cover for 7, even sometimes as much as 10 seconds.
Getting to the quarterback has been a problem this season.
Adding a player that would be able to make an impact early and often on the DL could be huge, especially someone that has the ability to penetrate and get off blocks, disrupting the opposing offense from getting into a rhythm.
Off the edge is where the speed can really pay dividends. Finding EDGE guys that specialize in getting to the QB, or even the RB, will help what has been one of the better overall units of the team so far this season, despite the numbers.
More on that in a minute.
Defense is a puzzle, and the three pieces have to fit in together for success to occur.
2. Depth is also a major need on defense
This is not a secret, but it REALLY showed on Saturday.
The Tar Heels ran 97 plays, if you count the last of the game, which was a QB kneel.
For the scheme that DC Andrew Thacker and his staff are working to implement, it is imperative that ACC-level players are added to the defensive roster.
The guys in the transfer portal currently, and those being recruited in the class of 2020, 2021, and 2022 I mentioned in the beginning? That's where the depth will come from.
3. Offensively, an identity is being developed
The second half of Saturday's game is one that fans, recruits, and the coaches may be able to look back on as the start of what the identity of the offense is going to be, at least this season.
James Graham as QB1.
Tobias Oliver lined up at WR, but also taking snaps as a bit of a wildcat.
Ahmarean Brown in the slot.
Graham has clearly taken the reins as the best QB on the roster, and he gives the program the best chance to win each game.
Graham will learn that the middle-of-the-field is not where he should take shots.
OC Dave Patenaude has been heavily critiqued, and after a lack-luster first half, it seemed the cover came off whatever lid was on the offense.
A look at Georgia Tech's drives in the second half:
3 plays, 1 yard
5 plays, 78 yards (TD)
3 plays, 2 yards
5 plays, 73 yards (TD)
3 plays, 0 yards
5 plays, 68 yards (TD)
Notice the pattern?
The ability to create sustained drives, and to find consistency, will be key going forward. Blocking will play a large role in that, as will a healthy Jordan Mason, and the potentially increasing role of Jamious Griffin.