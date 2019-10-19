It was a fast start for the Georgia Tech defense on Saturday. Less than three minutes into the game, Miami QB N'Kosi Perry dropped back to pass, and didn't see true freshman LB Demetrius Knight until it was too late. A forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in the end-zone by JaQuon Griffin, and the Jackets had an early 7-0 lead, and the early momentum in their favor. Going into the half the game was tied at 21. That was also the score heading into overtime. Following a lengthy review after a Brevin Jordan catch on fourth down, it was determined that he was short of the line-to-gain. In a game of inches, HC Geoff Collins had his first victory in the ACC.

1. Special teams remain.. special?

Both teams had some interesting plays on special teams on Saturday. Miami missed a 34-yard field goal on their last drive of the first half..They also missed a 27 yarder in the 4th, and a 25-yarder that would have won the game was blocked. They also roughed punter Pressley Harvin III on a play that should have extended the drive. Instead, an illegal formation became offsetting, and Pressley Harvin was forced to re-kick. On the Georgia Tech side of things, Harvin got the chance to show off his arm, launching a 41-yard TD pass to Nathan Cottrell late in the first quarter. Harvin also averaged 45.5 yards per punt, with one of those being a 57 yarder.

2. An offensive identity has been identified

For years Georgia Tech was a run-first team, with little threat in the passing game. The second part of that statement is no longer true, but the identity of the offense begins with the rushing attack right now. Graham is still growing as a passer, and in the mean-time, the three-headed group of Mason, Griffin, and Howard have stepped up. Mason rushed for over 100 yards for the second consecutive game, finishing with 141 yards, and two TD. As Graham grows as a passer, and the route-tree for the receivers evolves, it seems that fans of the Yellow Jackets are starting to see what OC Dave Patenaude wants to do with his unit going forward.

3. The solution to stopping the run is still not completely clear.. but the defense continues to improve weekly

Sometimes, offensive coordinators get too cute and it costs them. It happened multiple times on Saturday in South Beach, as Dan Enos ran multiple reverses, and seemed to always go for the home-run play. Harley ended up losing a yard on his, and Osborn gained next to nothing as well. Once Deejay Dallas went out with the injury early in the first quarter, the offense was placed squarely on Cam'Ron Harris, and he responded with 136 yards rushing, including a 42-yarder late in the fourth on the drive that could have won them the game. He averaged 7.6 YPC on 18 carries. Georgia Tech gave up 157 total yards rushing on Saturday, and were able to win a game they were given no chance (in Vegas) to do so. They will continue to improve throughout the season, and only giving up as much as they did is an accomplishment. Schematically the players look much more comfortable, and it goes without saying the improving pass-rush will place more of a spotlight on the run defense going forward. Going into the bye week, Coach Andrew Thacker couldn't ask for more from his defense

4. Tariq Carpenter has the attention of NFL scouts