Instant Analysis: Seven takeaways from the first game of the Collins era
For the better part of over eight months, there’s been a buzz around the city of Atlanta. Since the moment head coach Geoff Collins was hired, there’s been a circle around this date.To be fair, tho...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news