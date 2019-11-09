#GaTech brought only 58 scholarship players today, the other 14 were walk-ons. Jackets have been decimated by injuries this season in the two-deep.

Georgia Tech- 4-10

Virginia 9-16

It is one of the biggest cliches in all of football, but also one of the most telling stats, especially in Saturday's game against UVA.

The difference between the three converted, and the six that did not on Saturday?

Yards to gain.

3rd and 3, 3rd and 5, 3rd and 3, and 3rd and 5.

The failed ones include distances of 12, 11, 9, and 8 among others.

Malachi Carter was targeted on three of them, including the slant that was over his head, and the drop by the sideline.

When the DaD (down&distance) was five yards or less, the Jackets were 4-5, and the one that they did not convert, they did on 4th down one play later.

For this offense to take the next step, executing better on first and second down will lead to shorter third down distances.

Something positive about the third-down play-calling is the balance- five run plays, and five through the air as well.

On those five rushing plays, the Jackets gained 40 yards. On the five passing plays, they gained 10 yards on two completions.