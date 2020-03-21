Inside the Perimeter: Defensive targets, the latest on Bralon Brown, more
JacketsOnline has the latest on more than a handful of targets, including defensive tackle Cameron Ball, defensive lineman Kelvin Gilliam, wide receiver Bralon Brown, and Florida commit George Jack...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news