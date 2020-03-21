News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-21 10:56:35 -0500') }} football Edit

Inside the Perimeter: Defensive targets, the latest on Bralon Brown, more

Russell Johnson • JacketsOnline
Recruiting Writer
@RivalsJohnson

JacketsOnline has the latest on more than a handful of targets, including defensive tackle Cameron Ball, defensive lineman Kelvin Gilliam, wide receiver Bralon Brown, and Florida commit George Jack...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}