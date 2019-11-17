News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-17 00:31:21 -0600') }} football Edit

Injuries on D and lackluster O make for a historic loss

Kelly Quinlan • JacketsOnline
@Kelly_Quinlan
Publisher

ATLANTA- Georgia Tech has been working on a razor’s edge all season and it shows in the often schizophrenic performances game to game and Saturday’s shutout loss to Virginia Tech was no exception t...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}