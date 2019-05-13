News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-13 13:39:37 -0500') }} football Edit

In-state LB Desmond Tisdol working to finalize first trip to the Flats

T5ligwdc4uwtuofq3y0k
Russell Johnson • JacketsOnline.com
@RivalsJohnson
Recruiting Writer

Wilcox County's Desmond Tisdol may be listed as a running back on his Rivals profile, but he's got the tools to be a linebacker at the Power Five level, and that's what Georgia Tech offered him at ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}