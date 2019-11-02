1. The failure to capitalize on Pitt's mistakes proved to be too much to overcome

The Georgia Tech defense forced three turnovers on Saturday afternoon, blocked a punt, and had another fumble be recovered by Pitt. The ultimate result of those turnovers was just 7 points, as the Jackets were unable to make Pitt pay. Forcing turnovers is a big part of what coach Thacker and the rest of the staff are working to build, and they accomplished that on Saturday. The offense was unable to capitalize, and in the end that would prove to be the deciding factor in the game, as well as the m

2. The defense was a different unit in the second half, and has been all season

Pitt had 61 yards of total offense in the second half. Sixty-one yards. Georgia Tech has shown time and time again that they are a second half team, at least defensively. The plays Narduzzi and Co. were running in the first half for long gains, didn't exactly work in the second. From the screen passes, to the Wild Panther (?) and the long gains on third down, the defense responded to whatever took place in the locker room at halftime, and played arguably the best half of football they have all year. Despite being on the field for over 35 minutes and 70 plays, the defense responded time and time again in the second half, putting the offense in a position for success.

3. Juanyeh Thomas played his best game of the season, and David Curry posted another impressive line

Thomas finished the game with 8 tackles (all solo), a one-handed INT, and a TFL from his safety position. He played well in coverage, came up in run support, and even found himself back on special teams. In a time where missed tackles are arguably at an all-time high, Thomas is a sure tackler. Linebacker David Curry finds himself in space more now than ever before, and he's continued to develop and improve the parts of his game that are possible. Curry finished the game leading the team in tackles with 10, and was credited with a forced fumble as well. LB remains a position of need going forward, but Curry has been able to make plays the last two games that would not have been possible earlier this season.

4. What happens next at QB?