The Yellow Jacket staff recruited Huff even though he was committed to Michigan State and it has paid off. He has visited Georgia Tech more than any other school and his parents signed off on it, so Huff has made his decision.

The 6-foot-1, 185 pound athlete out of Madison (Ga.) Morgan County took a long look at schools like Louisville and Tennessee, but he has decided to stay home at Georgia Tech .

"I chose Georgia Tech because they sold Atlanta to me," said Huff. "It is close to my family, I like how everything is so close and just how strong a degree from there would be. I can say I am a Yellow Jacket.

"I kind of figured it out today. I knew I wanted to commit before the season so I can focus on my team, so I am a ready. I kind of had an idea before now, but today is really when I knew where I wanted to go.

"The Georgia Tech coaches have been on me every day. They have been talking to me, my parents and my coaches. They have been on me hard, so that always stood out to me.

"I have visited Georgia Tech more than any other school, so I am very comfortable there. I have been to so many games, so I know a lot about the school. It is in a big city and more upbeat from where I am from, but I think it will be cool. I am very comfortable there and it became a place I really liked being from a small, rural town.

"It became pretty clear over time that Georgia Tech was right. It really just came to me. I knew today what was going on, so I talked to my parents about it and I am shutting it down.

"It is a great feeling to have this out of the way. I want to give my team my all, so I am done with recruiting. I am done with it. I am going to Georgia Tech."