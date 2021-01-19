JacketsOnline - Howard announces his transfer intentions

Georgia Tech senior running back Jerry Howard will get his degree and move on to find a place to take his talents for the 2021 season. JOL reported early on that Howard was going to move on and he made things official on Tuesday with a social media post explaining his decision.

Howard ran for 858 yards and 7 touchdowns over his four seasons on the Flats with his best season coming in 2018 when he ran for 564 yards and five touchdowns. In addition to his play at running back, Howard became a key fixture of Tech special teams after the coaching transition from Paul Johnson to Geoff Collins. For the 2020 season, Howard also played some linebacker in practice to help bolster depth.