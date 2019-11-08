News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-08 10:29:41 -0600') }} football Edit

How Virginia's Starters Ranked as High School Recruits

Jared Halus • JacketsOnline
@JaredHalusGT
Staff Writer

Georgia Tech (2-6, 1-4 ACC) is set to kickoff against Virginia (6-3, 4-2) Saturday at 12:30. Ahead of the matchup, JacketsOnline takes a look at how the Cavaliers' main contributors ranked as high ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}