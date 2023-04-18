THE FLATS – Kowacie Reeves, a 6-6 wing player who was rated a five-star prospect by ESPN out of high school, has signed a grant-in-aid to join the Georgia Tech program, head coach Damon Stoudamire announced Tuesday.

A native of Macon, Ga., who attended Westside High School, Reeves (first name pronounced “ko-WAY-cee”) has two years of eligibility remaining after helping lead the Gators to a pair of berths in the National Invitation Tournament the last two seasons.

“Kowacie will only get better as a basketball player,” said Stoudamire, who became Tech’s 15th head coach on March 14. “He’s athletically elite, he’s a ‘3-and-D’ guy who can make three-point shots. He’s a first-class individual who comes from a great family, and he’ll be a valued member of the Georgia Tech community and a great addition to our program.”