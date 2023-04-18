Hoops transfer Reeves signs Grant-in-Aid with Georgia Tech
THE FLATS – Kowacie Reeves, a 6-6 wing player who was rated a five-star prospect by ESPN out of high school, has signed a grant-in-aid to join the Georgia Tech program, head coach Damon Stoudamire announced Tuesday.
A native of Macon, Ga., who attended Westside High School, Reeves (first name pronounced “ko-WAY-cee”) has two years of eligibility remaining after helping lead the Gators to a pair of berths in the National Invitation Tournament the last two seasons.
“Kowacie will only get better as a basketball player,” said Stoudamire, who became Tech’s 15th head coach on March 14. “He’s athletically elite, he’s a ‘3-and-D’ guy who can make three-point shots. He’s a first-class individual who comes from a great family, and he’ll be a valued member of the Georgia Tech community and a great addition to our program.”
Reeves, known for his superior athleticism and ability to attack the rim, averaged 7.1 points and 2.1 rebounds in 60 games across his two seasons in Gainesville, making 17 starts and averaging 17.5 minutes. He posted a pair of 20-point games at Florida, scoring 21 against Texas A&M in the 2022 SEC Tournament and adding 20 vs. Ohio. Reeves averaged 8.2 points and 2.6 rebounds in 31 games in 2022-23, making seven starts. As a freshman, he made 32 three-pointers and finished the season averaging 5.5 points over 29 appearances, starting 10 games, and was selected to the Southeastern Conference Academic Honor Roll.
As a prep star in Macon, Reeves was rated a five-star prospect by ESPN, and was rated among the top 30 prospects overall and the No. 6 shooting guard by Rivals and 247Sports. He averaged 27 points and 9.9 rebounds per game as a senior, the second-highest scoring average in the state of Georgia. He was a nominee for McDonald’s All-American and Gatorade Player of the Year honors, and a top-five finalist for Georgia’s Mr. Basketball.