Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Feb 3, 2025
Holtzclaw talks transfer, moving up to 2026 class, GT visit and interest
circle avatar
Alex Farrer  •  JacketsOnline
Staff Writer
Twitter
@AFarrersports
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In