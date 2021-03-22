JacketsOnline - High-majors all over four-star Isaiah Collier

Isaiah Collier just capped off a terrific sophomore season at Wheeler (Ga.) with another state championship run. Along the way, the four-star point guard averaged 13 points, 8.3 assists and 5.1 rebounds. One of the best passers in the country, the class of 2023 floor general has also grown to about 6-foot-3 now and has become a much more consistent scorer. It’s all that talent that has college coaches highly intrigued by his long-term potential. Auburn, Florida, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss, Texas Tech and Tulane jumped in early with scholarship offers to the Georgia native. Interest has come in from Clemson, Florida State and Georgia.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Auburn: “I love Auburn. They got a lot of Georgia guys the last few years. It seems like they’ll be making a deep tournament run in the next couple years. It could be a good place to go.” Florida: “I don’t know too much about them. They are pretty good in the SEC. It’s a good program.” Georgia Tech: “It’s in the city. I know a couple people on Georgia Tech. They are the best in the ACC right now and I see they have been playing really well. That could be a potential place to go too.” Texas Tech: “They send me mail all the time about their program and it seems like they love me. That could be an interesting place to go. I watched them against Kansas. They are pretty good and the coach lets them hoop.”

RIVALS' REACTION