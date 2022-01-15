Heels dominate Tech, shut down Devoe in Chapel Hill 88-65

"Devoe has been so good for us and unfortunately tonight he didn’t have a good game, when he doesn’t play well or score for us, that hurts us. Leake Black played well on defense against him. If we are not making shots around him the entire defense can fold in on him. Other guys didn’t make shots and Mike didn’t make shots, Mike is an excellent player and will bounce back. It was a tough game for Mike.”

Tech head coach Josh Pastner said that Devoe has been so good for Tech, it is hard for them to win when he does not play well and other shooters struggle around him as well.

"I was really proud of our team defensively and every night Leaky gets the other team's best player and he did a great job on Devoe," UNC coach Hubert Davis said.

Devoe had his worst game since a two-point 1-10 shooting night against Virginia last year in Atlanta. Leaky Black was matched up with Devoe much of the night for UNC.

The biggest issue for the Jackets was the lack of production from Mike Devoe. Devoe was held to two points on 1-of-5 shooting and he had six turnovers in the loss playing a season-low 27 minutes.

CHAPEL HILL, NC- Coming off a road win at Boston College, Georgia Tech was looking for more success away from McCamish Pavilion, but North Carolina had other plans. The Heels outmuscled and outshot the Jackets for an easy 88-65 win to drop Tech to 1-5 in ACC play and 7-9 overall on the year while North Carolina improved to 12-4 and 4-1 in ACC play.

Jordan Usher led the way for Tech with 22 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

Tristan Maxwell who had 22 points off the bench at Boston College was also ineffective on offense going scoreless missing all six shot attempts with just two rebounds.

“Tristan had a tough night, he had a couple of shots he didn’t let come to him. He had a great game the other night and I told him they were going to guard him and he wasn’t going to sneak up on anyone and it was a tough game and it falls on me as the head coach. I’ve got to be better. I thought Tristan did some good things defensively,” Pastner said.

The Jackets got beat on the glass with UNC holding a 42-26 advantage and Tech did not get an offensive rebound until 6:42 left in the game when Khalid Moore grabbed a board and scored. Pastner said some of that was by design as he tried to limit UNC fastbreaks.

“We got guys back to stop the fastbreak and they had 31 defensive rebounds and we got back because we were small, there were 11 offensive rebounds, three by Bacot, we were just battling and had some balls bounce out, the rebounding wasn’t the issue that cost us the game, they were 9-25 from three and we were 3-14 from 3, if we are small we have to score, if you are small you have to score," he said.

Tech also had the typical scoring droughts that plagued the Jackets all season and Pastner said he needs to see what went wrong on the tape before he shares too many thoughts on the struggles.

“I thought we had some good movement and I thought the other half of the game we were pressing. When we have those scoring droughts, we don’t have a guy to iso and get to the basket and score. Sometimes we squeeze in a tough play and sometimes we hit some tough shots. I’ve got to watch some film to be sure,” Pastner said on shot selection.

Deivon Smith had another solid outing off the bench for Tech with 16 points in 24 minutes.

“Jordan Usher did a nice job and Devion Smith did a good job, but we didn’t score in some key areas and that just happens,” Pastner said.

Saba Gigiberia played 14 minutes mostly in the second half and did manage three offensive rebounds and two steals.

For Carolina, the mismatch inside was big for Armando Bacot who had 29 points and 12 rebounds to lead all scorers. Guard RJ Davis added 21 points including 4-6 from three and Dawson Garcia had 11 rebounds in 20 minutes off the bench for the Heels. Usher said that Bacot and Davis were a lot to handle.

“Armando Bacot is a pretty big load, he got his number, he is averaging like 21 and 15 and RJ Davis hit a couple contested in his face, but I fought my hardest,” Usher said. “(RJ) was in rhythm and I almost touched the ball (on one of his threes) and he was probably five-feet from the three and hats off for him making the three.”

Bacot hit 10 of his 16 shots and all nine of his free throw attempts making him extremely effective offensively for the Heels in the post.

“Bacot is playing like an ACC/All-American and their guards are really good and we playing small and that is hard and we struggled from three and we shot 21-percent from there and that won’t cut it against Carolina,” Pastner said. “Luckily it only counts once and we will be off tomorrow and we play Wake Forest, Clayton State, Florida State, and Miami, so some good opportunities coming up,” he said.

Pastner opted to stick with a smaller lineup not playing Jordan Meka in the game and just using a smaller lineup for all but 14 minutes that Saba played. Pastner said he was pleased with what he saw from Saba at times.

"I just didn’t play Jordan Meka, I didn’t give him time,” Pastner said. “Saba is getting better and getting stronger, he is definitely a work in progress, but he is getting better every day and anything that gets him I’m better I’m all for."

North Carolina shot 47.6-percent for the game while Tech shot 45.8-percent but the difference with three-point shooting as the Heels hit 9-of-25 while Tech just 3-for-14 from the arc. North Carolina hit 19 of 21 free-throw attempts while Tech was just 8-for-14. Tech rushed some shots in the halfcourt and Usher said that was an issue against UNC as the Heels were running their offense so efficiently.

“Shot selection for sure, when we get a stop we need to hit a good shot and we need to not rush it and we need more assists on made shots,” Usher said.

Usher said he spoke with the team after a tough stretch against the upper half of the ACC to open league play after the loss at North Carolina. Tech stayed in the locker room longer than normal before starting the media session after the game.

“I’ve got to be a leader for our team, just because they beat us by 10 doesn’t mean it counts twice, UNC and Duke are two of the biggest teams we will face and now they are off the schedule so we won’t see them unless it is in the ACC Tournament so I’m glad for that,” Usher said. “I told the team that time is fleeting and I was blessed by God to be around this team because of the covid year. We have a month and a half left and I tell them time is fast and I cherish every moment and look forward to getting back to work and getting on the road. Being a workhorse and keep the passion going and I believe we can string some wins together and get it going.”