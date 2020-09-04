JacketsOnline - Healthy, Carpenter ready for a big senior season

Georgia Tech senior Tariq Carpenter has had an emotional last few months dealing with the pandemic an injury and uncertainties over the upcoming season both from a safety perspective and a life goal one as well. Carpenter has NFL aspirations and he has not redshirted so he had lot weighing on him about how to approach his senior season on the Flats. Thanks to an expected new NCAA rule, he could come back for another year if he needs to and that took a lot of that uncertainty away allowing the talented safety to focus on the 2020 season and making the most of his first chance at a senior year. "I'm as fast as I've ever been and I'm up to 240-pounds," Carpenter told JOL last week. "I feel the best I have ever felt in my life so I take some pleasure from that. I've got my legs stronger. I'm glad to be back and I'm ready to work." Carpenter was outspoken on social media about his concerns about playing this season, but after learning of the NCAA's position on this being essentially a redshirt season for everyone and meeting with the staff at Tech he says he feels comfortable moving forward and playing. "All that is behind me now," he said. "Every question I had was answered and they are giving us an extra year so it is pretty much this year for free. That was my main question. What if we go out there and play a team and I end up catching the virus. Then I'm out two games because another team was not doing what they were supposed to be doing. As a team, we are doing everything we are supposed to do and I just hope everyone else is."



Carpenter was limited throughout fall camp and cleared just ahead of game preparations for Florida State. As a junior, Carpenter played the third-most defensive snaps on the team with 646 plays despite missing one game and had the second-highest PFF College rating behind fellow safety and his best friend Juanyeh Thomas. He had a pick, a forced fumble, and two tackles for a loss at the safety position last year following a strong sophomore season where he started every game and lead the team in interceptions with two in 2018. Now Carpenter says the Jackets have built even more depth in the secondary in the preseason so that workload can be spread out a little more evenly with less burden on Thomas and himself to play 600-plus snaps. "Everybody is buying in," he said. "Everybody is playing every position (free, strong and nickel) and we've got me and KO (Kaleb Oliver) playing three positions. Wesley Walker is stepping up and Yeh (Juanyeh) is an All-American there and I feel like personally we are the best group on the team." Defensive coordinator Andrew Thacker says he has been impressed with what he has seen from Carpenter so far with the added weight on his six-foot-three frame. "We can teach a lot of schemes, we can teach a lot of techniques, we can teach a lot of fundamentals, but we can't teach that size right there. Tariq is just blessed by the good Lord is his body profile, his height and his weight should say that he needs to be closer to the line of scrimmage. He is moving like an elite level safety, so we don't have to do (move him to LB), but obviously, within the scheme, we have the luxury of having that body type, as we move forward. So, we have multiple different schemes, where we have him closer to the line of scrimmage but by all means in our base defense, he is a third level of safety that can cover, that can be a post safety, that has the range and has as good of movement patterns as anybody in the in college football at the safety position. So we just see it as a luxury."