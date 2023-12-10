He becomes the second linebacker commit in the class, joining Tah'j Butler from Edna Karr in New Orleans.

On Sunday, exactly a week following his official visit, Dozier went public with his decision.

Coming off a decision to decommit from Mississippi State, Dozier had set out to look for a home where he was both needed and wanted, and he found that at Georgia Tech.

In a world focused so heavily on NIL, sponsorships, and the transfer portal, the priorities for Headland (Ala.) inside linebacker Caleb Dozier in his recruitment were refreshing.

"Georgia Tech is a great place," said Dozier. "I loved the campus feel over there. It was really the hospitality from everyone involved. the coaches there really have a plan for they how they plan to use me."

Dozier wasn't always a target for Georgia Tech in the 2024 class. The combination of LB coach Kevin Sherrer getting promoted to DC and Mississippi State firing head coach Zach Arnett led to an opportunity on both sides. The relationship grew quickly, and played a big role for Dozier in his decision to flip.

"Coach Sherrer was fired up when I gave him the news," he said. "He is probably my best relationship on the staff there. He plans to use me as an athletic linebacker lined up inside the box. He sees me as an electric player that’s going to be able to make the big plays when needed.”

Dozier's family thought they had the recruiting process completed when he committed to the Bulldogs in April. They were blown away by Georgia Tech and the city of Atlanta last week, and are fully on-board with Dozier's decision.

"They are feeling good about it. They love the academic side of things. They really liked it over at Georgia Tech as well when we were there last week."



Dozier will now shut down his recruitment, and focus on helping his future home close as best they can.