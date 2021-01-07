JacketsOnline - Harvin wins the Ray Guy Award

Georgia Tech senior punter Pressley Harvin III capped an impressive career and a stellar 2020 season with the Ray Guy Award on Thursday night. Harvin is just the second Tech player to win the honor. Former Tech punter Durant Brooks won it in 2007. Harvin is the first African-American to win the award.

Harvin's win is the first national award win for a Jacket player since center Sean Bedford won the Burlsworth Trophy in 2010. The Jackets punter edged out two rivals, Georgia's Jake Camarda and Miami's Lou Hedley. Ironically COVID scheduling issues led to the Jackets playing neither rival punter in 2020.