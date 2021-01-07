JacketsOnline - Harvin wins the Ray Guy Award

Harvin wins the Ray Guy Award
Georgia Tech senior punter Pressley Harvin III capped an impressive career and a stellar 2020 season with the Ray Guy Award on Thursday night. Harvin is just the second Tech player to win the honor. Former Tech punter Durant Brooks won it in 2007. Harvin is the first African-American to win the award.
Harvin's win is the first national award win for a Jacket player since center Sean Bedford won the Burlsworth Trophy in 2010. The Jackets punter edged out two rivals, Georgia's Jake Camarda and Miami's Lou Hedley. Ironically COVID scheduling issues led to the Jackets playing neither rival punter in 2020.
Harvin punted 45 times in 2020 with 2,161 yards and an average of 48 yards per punt. Of those punts, 18 landed inside the 20 and an impressive 22 went over 50 yards despite battling a back injury in the second half of the season.
During the virtual awards show on Thursday, the Walter Camp All-American team was announced and Harvin was on that making him the third consensus All-American Tech player joining legends Calvin Johnson (2006) and Ken Swilling (1990).