Guard/Forward Reeves back for another year at Tech after injury

Georgia Tech and head coach Damon Stoudamire got some more good news for their 2025-26 chances on Wednesday as it was announced that Kowacie Reeves Jr. would return for another year of eligibility thanks to a medical redshirt after missing most of this past season with a lower-body injury.





Reeves, who has been at Tech for two years after starting his college career in 2021 at Florida, played in just six games during the 2024-25 season before suffering what proved to be a season-ending injury vs. Charleston Southern on Nov. 27. In those six games, he scored 9.3 points per game, including making nine 3-pointers, to go along with 15 total rebounds, seven blocks, six assists and four steals.





That abbreviated campaign came on the heels of a strong 2023-24 season in which the 6-foot-7, 200-pound Reeves started all 32 games for the Jackets and averaged 9.8 points and 3.9 rebounds per game while also shooting 38 percent from 3-point range and 83 percent from the free throw line.





Reeves was ranked as a 5-star shooting guard by Rivals in the 2021 class out of Westside (Macon) High before choosing to sign with Florida over several other high-profile offers. He was ranked as the 31st overall player in that class and the No. 7 shooting guard.





In his two seasons with the Gators in 2021-22 and 2022-23, Reeves played in 60 games with 17 starts and averaged 7 points and 2 rebounds per game while shooting just under 30 percent from 3-point range and 73 percent from the free throw line.





Reeves was one of Stoudamire's first big additions via the transfer portal after he got the Tech job prior to the 2023-24 season.