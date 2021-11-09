GTWBB Begins the Season with Blowout Road Win

On Tuesday, Coach Fortner gained her 200th career win when the Yellow Jackets dismantled the Central Michigan University Chippewas in Mount Pleasant, Michigan, 74-40. Three Jackets finished in double figures, and the team shot a combined 48.5% from the field while holding the Chippewas to 25.5%. Georgia Tech outrebounded CMU, 40 to 31, and had 21 assists to CMU’s 7.

Several Yellow Jackets shined in Tuesday’s win; Junior center Nerea Hermosa, Sophomore guard Eylia Love, and newcomer Senior forward Digma Strautmane are just a few. Hermosa showed she could contribute everywhere on the court as she shot an efficient 9-from-10 from the field for 18 points, including two rebounds, two assists, three steals, and a block. Like Tech’s exhibition game last week, Love was able to attack the basket and get to the free-throw line as she cashed in 5-of-6 from the charity stripe and totaled 15 points on the evening. The transfer from Syracuse, Stroutmane, made her presence known as she finished with a team-high 19 points on 8-of-10 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds. She scored two shots from beyond the arch and was the only Yellow Jacket to hit a 3-pointer in the game.

Senior forward Lorela Cubaj and Senior guard Lotta-Maj Lahtinen were quiet again on the scoreboard, but points are not everything. The reigning ACC DPOY, Cubaj, totaled nine rebounds and five assists, while the reigning ACC MIP, Lahtinen, had eight assists and four rebounds. The two combined for only 8 points on 4-of-17 from the field, but I do not expect that trend to continue.

Quick Stats:

- True Freshman forward Camryn Harrison scored the last basket for Tech, her first as a Yellow Jacket.

- Three starters for the Chippewas were each held to 1-of-7 field goals.

- CMU’s MAC First-Team guard Molly Davis was held to 2 points after averaging 20 PPG last season.

Georgia Tech begins their 2021-2022 campaign (1-0) overall while the Chippewas drop to (0-1). The Jackets return to McCamish Pavilion on Thursday to host in-state foe Kennesaw State for their home opener.