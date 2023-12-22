Fresh off a four-game win streak, including an 11-point road victory over Georgia, Georgia Tech women’s basketball stands on the precipice of ACC play. The Yellow Jackets are only four wins away from matching its win total from a season ago, led by a cast of young, hungry and versatile underclassmen. Last season, Georgia Tech went 1-7 and averaged a remarkably low 58.6 points per game over its last eight games to finish No. 77 in the NET rankings. Through 12 games this season, the Yellow Jackets rank No. 50 in the NET with two Top 100 wins on the road against Georgia and Rice. Today, we’ll delve into the analytics and film through nearly a third of the season, examine the impact of its recent victory in Athens, and more.

Tech’s buzzing small-ball approach

On Dec. 10 at home against Georgia State, Georgia Tech head coach Nell Fortner turned to a small-ball starting lineup with starting center Aixa Wone Aranaz out with an undisclosed injury and with two freshmen, Ariadna Termis and Jada Bediako, backing her up. The Yellow Jackets’ lineup of Tonie Morgan (5-foot-9), Ines Noguero (5-foot-9), Rusne Augustinaite (6-foot-0), Kara Dunn (5-foot-11) and Kayla Blackshear (6-foot-1) is built to rack up points. It scored 26 points and assisted on all 10 field goals made over the first 8:32 of the first quarter against the Panthers. Though with the lack of primary rim protection on the floor, Georgia Tech allowed Georgia State to score 19 points on 53.3% shooting. In the following game at Georgia, Fortner stuck with the same starting lineup upon Wone Aranaz’s return from injury and its defense took a significant step. For the game, Georgia Tech recorded its best defensive rating (73.6) among the first four games against power conference opponents.

As seen in this compilation, Georgia Tech found success on the defensive end against Georgia with positional athleticism and mobility in a hedging scheme, paired with consistent off-ball rotations, 1-on-1 contests and possession-ending rebounds. On the rebounding note, Morgan averages the second-most rebounds per game (7.3) among power conference players with a 25 percent assist rate, according to HerHoopStats. She is also the shortest player in the ACC to lead her respective team in rebounds. “We have some athletes on this team,” Fortner told the media after Georgia Tech’s win over Georgia State. “One time I thought [Morgan] was going to hit her head on the rim; she just gets up so high.” Most teams have to make an outlet pass to get the ball in the hands of their primary ball-handler to start an offensive possession. With Morgan’s combination of vertical athleticism, timing and speed, it allows Georgia Tech to get into its offense earlier and often.

Augustinaite’s scoring versatility

Augustinaite, a 6-foot freshman guard from Lithuania, has quickly emerged as one of the best newcomers in the ACC and an x-factor for the Yellow Jackets ahead of conference play. So far this season, Augustinaite is averaging 12.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists on 40.5% shooting from beyond the arc in 30.1 minutes per game. In fact, she is the only ACC freshman shooting at least 35 percent from 3 on six attempts per game and one of three players regardless of class, according to HerHoopStats.

Augustinaite is a smooth scorer with picture-esc form, high-level mid-air release point adjustments and versatility as a shooter out of ball screens, on the move or spotting up. In addition to her 3-point shooting, Augustinaite is a maestra in the mid-range, converting on 46.3% of her attempts on a tough shot profile, per CBB Analytics.

Who’s on the schedule for Tech?