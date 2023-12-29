Georgia Tech women’s basketball opened conference play on Friday afternoon with a 95-80 loss at Florida State, allowing its most points of the season.

The Yellow Jackets fared nicely in the first half, building a 5-point midway through the second quarter, despite having starting point guard Tonie Morgan on the bench for 15 of the first 20 minutes with foul trouble.

In the second half, Georgia Tech struggled to keep Florida State’s explosive pace and space offense in check. The Seminoles stretched its lead to as many as 19 points, led by its trio of Ta’Niya Latson, O’Maria Gordon and Makayla Timpson.

Latson, the reigning ACC Freshman of the Year, recorded a game-high 30 points on 12 of 24 shooting from the field and 3 of 5 shooting from beyond the arc.

Despite the loss, Georgia Tech sophomore wing Kara Dunn led the Yellow Jackets with 24 points, four assists and four rebounds on 62.5% shooting from the field.

Dunn has reached 10 points in each of the last six games and 20 points in four of six games in December.

Georgia Tech junior forward Kayla Blackshear started the game in a groove, leading all scorers with 15 points at the break.

However, in the second half, Florida State made a defensive adjustment to have Timpson, the ACC’s block leader, defend Blackshear. And it worked as planned. Timpson held Blackshear to seven points on 3 of 7 shooting in the second half in the 15-point loss.

Blackshear played all 40 points for the Yellow Jackets, adding 22 points, six rebounds and four assists.

The offense isn’t the problem. It will be vital for Georgia Tech to find consistency with its defense or it could continue to struggle in ACC play as it did a season ago.