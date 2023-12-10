“I feel pretty good,” Dunn said about her health after missing time with a knee injury last month. “I’ve been trying to take it step by step, the coaches and my team have been encouraging me to come back confident and come back aggressive, so I’m really happy that today showed the work I’ve been putting in.”

Georgia Tech sophomore wing Kara Dunn had a career game for the Yellow Jackets with 39 points, five rebounds and four assists on 12 of 15 shooting from the field and 4 of 5 shooting from beyond the arc.

Georgia Tech’s 94 points is the most points scored by the Yellow Jackets since Dec. 15, 2015, according to HerHoopStats .

ATLANTA – Georgia Tech women’s basketball defeated local foe Georgia State 94-70 on Sunday afternoon to advance to 7-3 on the season.

Georgia Tech freshman forward D’Asia Thomas-Harris added 15 points and four rebounds on 6 of 9 shooting from the field in 14 minutes off the bench.

“She’s going to be a huge factor for us,” Dunn said. “I have a lot of confidence in her, I have a lot of confidence in what she can be and I love playing with her. She’s an amazing teammate to have.”

Georgia Tech took a commanding 50-34 lead at halftime, assisting on 15 of its first 17 field goals made.

“That’s what [Coach Fortner] has been saying for the last three games really,” Dunn on Fortner’s emphasis on ball movement. “After we picked up those two losses, her main focus has been on moving the ball and today I think we locked in on that.”

In the third quarter, the Yellow Jackets were once again led by Dunn to extend its lead to as many as 27 points.

“Getting her back on the floor in a consistent way is a difference-maker,” head coach Nell Fortner said on Dunn's career-high.

Despite only manufacturing 14 points in the fourth quarter on 23.5% shooting, Georgia Tech held on to win by 24 points.

Georgia Tech sophomore guard Tonie Morgan recorded another near triple double with 10 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in 24 minutes of action. Morgan has dished out at least five assists in 7 of 10 games this season.

Georgia Tech starting center Aixa Wone Aranaz was sidelined with an undisclosed injury, but the hope is for her to be back for the Yellow Jackets’ upcoming matchup with Georgia next Saturday.

For Georgia State, junior guard Mikyla Tolivert had a team-high 23 points on 8 of 17 shooting from the field.