GT WR coach Kerry Dixon headed to the NFL to Baltimore

Georgia Tech fourth-year receivers coach Kerry Dixon is on the move and headed to Baltimore to work for the Baltimore Ravens as an assistant quarterbacks coach. JOL first reported the news that Dixon was leaving for an NFL job and the Ravens confirmed they were the destination late Monday afternoon. Dixon worked with Tech head coach Geoff Collins at both Florida and Georgia Tech. He had a major role in developing former Tech receiver Jalen Camp who made an NFL roster as an undrafted free agent.

Kerry Dixon during a spring media session (Kelly Quinlan/JOL)

With Dixon headed to the NFL, Tech will have replaced seven of the ten on the field assistants. Brent Key the offensive line coach will be the sole remaining offensive staffer from the 2021 season. On the defensive side, Larry Knight (DLs) and Andrew Thacker (DC) are the two holdovers but both are working in slight different manners with Knight working with the whole DL for the first time at Tech and Thacker no longer in charge of a position group. As far as a replacement for Dixon goes, on JOL we have a few early names to watch. Tech has two practices remaining this spring that are closed to the media and public before Collins' staff change their focus to recruiting this spring.