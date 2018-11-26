Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-26 15:07:47 -0600') }} football Edit

GT's Pro Football Focus Snaps and Grades from the UGA game

G9hkfrua1wjnsfzwt0ll
Campbell's head slapping technique was a new method of arm tackling ;)
Dale Zanine/USAToday
Kelly Quinlan • JacketsOnline.com
@Kelly_Quinlan
Publisher

Saturday wasn't a pleasant experience for a Georgia Tech that had been playing 100-percent all-out for several weeks to get to seven wins and it showed as UGA plowed through the Jackets. Here is a ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}