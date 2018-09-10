GT's Pro Football Focus grades and snap counts from Week Two
Georgia Tech lost yet another heart breaker in Tampa to South Florida. We take a look at the player grades and snap counts for the Jackets from Pro Football Focus.On every play, a PFF analyst will ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news