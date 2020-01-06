Veteran Georgia Tech quarterback Lucas Johnson announced on Monday that he was going to leave the Jackets program and enter the transfer portal.

Johnson picked up an extra year of eligibility after missing his redshirt sophomore season after a foot injury in fall camp in 2018. He was expected to start for the Jackets in 2019 running with the first-team offense throughout spring and fall practice, but he was only able to play in five games highlighted by starts against USF for the first win of the Geoff Collins-era and against The Citadel.

Johnson threw for 187 yards and a touchdown this season and ran for 43 yards on 22 carries in limited duty.

