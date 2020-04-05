News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-05 14:05:12 -0500') }} football Edit

GT Post-Spring Receivers breakdown

Kelly Quinlan • JacketsOnline
Publisher
@Kelly_Quinlan

One area that should be significantly improved this coming season for Georgia Tech receiver. Through injuries, the Jackets ended up most of last year playing a pretty green group of receivers outsi...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}