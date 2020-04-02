News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-02 14:23:11 -0500') }} football Edit

GT Post-Spring RBs breakdown

Kelly Quinlan • JacketsOnline
Publisher
@Kelly_Quinlan

Georgia Tech is loaded at running back. Most ACC teams would be jealous with the amount of talent and depth the Jackets have at this position. Going into spring ball the biggest question revolved a...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}