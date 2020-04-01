News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-01 15:16:36 -0500') }} football Edit

GT Post-Spring LBs breakdown

Kelly Quinlan • JacketsOnline
Publisher
@Kelly_Quinlan

The linebacker position has been the biggest adjustment defensively for Georgia Tech defensive coordinator Andrew Thacker. For Thacker, the linebackers also happen to be his position group. The Jac...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}