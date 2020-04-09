GT Post-Spring CBs Breakdown
Heading into the spring the expectation for the cornerback position was that things would stay pretty similar to last year with Tre Swilling and Zamari Walton at the top of the mountain and other p...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news