GT makes good impression on UCF commit Morales during OV

Georgia Tech hosted several official visitors on The Flats this weekend, and one of those was a linebacker committed elsewhere.





2026 linebacker and current UCF commit Kymani Morales made the trip from Atlanta as the American Heritage High (Fla.) standout got to see what the Jackets' program was all about over his few days on campus. He said he came away impressed.





"I loved the visit. How everyone had a bond and connected was special to me," Morales told JOL on Sunday. "They made it feel like family being there."





Morales, who has around 15 reported offers including Power-4 schools Georgia Tech, Arkansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Purdue, UCLA and Wake Forest, has been committed to UCF since the first of March. After his official visit to UCF on the final weekend of May, Morales still wanted to get a look at a few other schools and took visits to South Florida and Georgia Tech the past two weekends.





During his visit to Tech this weekend, Morales said he got to have an extended, sit-down conversation with the head coach of the Yellow Jackets, Brent Key, and the subject was more about life and expectations rather than football.





"It was a great conversation. He is heavy on respect and character, and I love that in a coach," said Morales. "It wasn’t just about who I am in football with him. It was about me and my character in general. He also wants to make sure people in the program has the utmost respect for women. That's how he expects all his players and staff to be."





Morales said he remains committed to UCF but is leaving the final decision to the man upstairs.





"I'm letting God guide me through this path," said Morales. "He has every answer. I have much faith that I'll be in the best situation leaving it up to him."





Morales has another official visit set up at Wake Forest for this coming weekend but said he's unsure if he will take that visit now as he is focusing on getting back home to his high school team and making up for the practice time he has missed with them while being on the road for his previous OVs the last few weeks.





Georgia Tech currently has one other linebacker committed in the 2026 class with that being 3-star CJ Gamble from Carrollton High (Ga.).