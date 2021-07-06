GT jumps into the top 3 for QB Tevin Carter
Coming off a strong performance at the Elite 11 Finals in California, Georgia Tech made the move and jumped into the mix for PURE (Tenn.) quarterback Tevin Carter. Carter worked out for the Jackets...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news