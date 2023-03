Georgia Tech held practice number two on Wednesday of spring ball and after practice, offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Buster Faulkner and co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Chris Weinke spoke to the media after practice.

Faulkner broke down the offense and talked about various positions and what he is looking for and Weinke talked about the quarterback battle and how head coach Brent Key assembled the offensive staff.

