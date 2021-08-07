GT Football Fall Camp Day 2 in BDS, Coco earns a ship

ATLANTA- Georgia Tech wrapped up the second day of Fall Camp on Saturday with fans watching in Bobby Dodd Stadium. Quarterback Jordan Yates had the two best offensive plays of the day with a couple of nifty tosses including a long touchdown pass to Adonicas Sanders to end the day on a high note.

Following practice, we spoke with tight end/snapper Jack Coco who was put on scholarship by head coach Geoff Collins on Friday night. Coco was a holdover from the previous staff and converted his body from an offensive lineman to a tight end size last year. In the process, he earned major playing time on offense in addition to being the field goal snapper for all three seasons he has played at Tech.

"I was completely surprised," Coco said of Collins's announcement on Friday that he earned a scholarship. "I'm not going to lie, I've worked so hard. Knowing how far I've come and where I've gotten to I still know I can go way higher to another threshold, I didn't think it was going to come (the scholarship). After the first day of practice, we went to our group meetings and then the first team meeting and did the Iron Jacket thing, coach told me I got a full scholarship. I was overwhelmed. I feel like I was hit in the blindside or hit by a Mack truck."

Coco's parents were the first to get the news outside of the program and he said it was a very emotional call.

"This tells me I'm doing something right with my life and I am going in the right direction,"' Coco said. "My mom started crying and so did I. My dad said, 'your hard work and everything you did pays off. It shows that you can do anything you put your mind to.' I firmly believe that. No matter what limitations you have if you put your mind to something there is a way around it to get where you need to go."

In 2020, Coco played in every game as both a tight end and snapper. He caught four passes for 22 yards while snapping on every kicking attempt.

After practice, Jackets fans were invited onto Grant Field for the return of the annual Fan Day celebrations.

READ WHAT FANS HAD TO SAY ABOUT THE PRACTICE