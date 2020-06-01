JacketsOnline - GT DE Dawson enters the portal

Redshirt junior Georgia Tech defensive end Kelton Dawson entered the transfer portal on Monday. Dawson started in seven games at both strongside and weakside end for the Jackets in 2019 after playing very little the previous year as a redshirt freshman.

The Stockbridge native tailed 26 tackles, one sack and three tackles for a loss last season. Dawson participated in spring drills at Tech and his departure before summer school makes sense from a timing perspective.