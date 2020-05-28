JacketsOnline - GT Athletics to Begin Phase I of Facilities Reopening Plan on June 15

Phase I of Georgia Tech athletics’ facilities reopening plan will allow for student-athletes in the Atlanta area to utilize on-campus weight rooms and athletic training facilities on a voluntary basis. With safety of student-athletes and staff remaining the No. 1 priority, policies will include that:

THE FLATS – Following guidance from Georgia Tech administration, the University System of Georgia (USG), Georgia Governor Brian Kemp’s office and public health officials, Georgia Tech athletics will begin Phase I of its facilities reopening plan on June 15.





-student-athletes will be required to make an appointment to utilize weight rooms and athletic training facilities;

-student-athletes and staff will be required to complete a daily health check questionnaire prior to arriving on campus;

-temperature checks will be administered to student-athletes and staff upon arrival at the facility;

-groups will be limited to no more than 10 student-athletes and two staff members inside a facility at one time (groups will be reduced for smaller facilities) and social distancing will be required;

· student-athlete groupings will remain consistent throughout Phase I;

· all equipment and facilities will be thoroughly sanitized after each use;

· student-athletes will not be permitted to share towels or water bottles;

· locker room facilities will not be available to student-athletes.

During Phase I of the facilities reopening plan, Georgia Tech athletics staff members will continue to be encouraged to work remotely, with the exception of those who must be on-campus to support student-athlete activities and perform other essential tasks. The June 15 date for the beginning of Phase I of Georgia Tech athletics’ facilities reopening plan is subject to change if guidance from campus, USG, state and public health authorities is modified. Phase II of Georgia Tech athletics’ facilities reopening plan has yet to be finalized and a date for the second phase to begin has yet to be determined.

STATEMENT FROM DIRECTOR OF ATHLETICS TODD STANSBURY



“I’m grateful to everyone that has put so much hard work into formulating a plan for student-athletes and staff to be able to safely return to campus for voluntary activities. I’m also very happy for our student-athletes. Despite the incredible challenges, they have done amazing things both academically and athletically in the nearly three months that they’ve been away from campus, and done so with amazingly positive attitudes. So it is going to be really special to see them begin to slowly return to campus and get ready for their upcoming seasons in the safety of our athletic facilities, and under the supervision of our outstanding strength and conditioning and athletic training staffs.

“Implementing Phase I of our re-opening plan is a positive step towards hopefully being able to start our upcoming seasons as scheduled, including the highly anticipated football season opener against Clemson on Sept. 3 at Bobby Dodd Stadium. We are fully planning to do so, should guidance from the Institute, the University System of Georgia, Governor Brian Kemp’s office, public health officials, the NCAA and the ACC allow it. In the meantime, I ask everyone to continue to stay safe, keep practicing social distance and take care of each other, and hopefully we will be able to continue to move towards getting back to doing the things that we all love.”





