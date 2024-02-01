Following a second successful interview with head coach Brent Key on Wednesday, Georgia Tech is expected to hire Georgia State secondary coach Cory Peoples as one of the two defensive backs coaches for the Jackets for the 2024 season. Peoples is expected to split the defensive backs duties with special teams coordinator Ricky Brumfield.

Per sources, Peoples accepted an offer from Key and informed Shawn Elliott and his players Thursday morning of his intentions to leave Georgia State.

The expected hire fills the final on-the-field coaching spot for the 2024 season for the Yellow Jackets.