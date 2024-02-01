Following a second successful interview with head coach Brent Key on Wednesday, Georgia Tech is expected to hire Georgia State secondary coach Cory Peoples as one of the two defensive backs coaches for the Jackets for the 2024 season. Peoples is expected to split the defensive backs duties with special teams coordinator Ricky Brumfield.
Per sources, Peoples accepted an offer from Key and informed Shawn Elliott and his players Thursday morning of his intentions to leave Georgia State.
The expected hire fills the final on-the-field coaching spot for the 2024 season for the Yellow Jackets.
Peoples served as the secondary coach and defensive pass game coordinator for the Panthers since 2020. He was at Georgia Southern in 2018 as cornerbacks coach and worked at Albany State, South Carolina State, Charleston Southern, and other smaller schools prior to that.
Peoples was a standout safety at South Carolina and played for the Philadelphia Eagles for three years and four seasons in the CFL before starting up his coaching career at GMC where he was a player.
The hire is the final piece for Key's 10 assistant spots for the 2024 season joining new defensive coordinator Tyler Santucci (Duke), defensive line coach Jess Simpson (Duke), and outside linebackers coach Kyle Pope (Memphis).