The recruitment of Grayson (Ga.) defensive back Mumu Bin-Wahad has been years in the making.

After taking his first college visit to South Carolina back in middle school, Bin-Wahad knew his time would come.

"Believe it or not, when I went there for my first college visit, that was when I really knew. I was the youngest kid on campus that day, and there were coaches there that said they really liked my tape and stuff."

That confidence, although it took some time, has paid off in recent weeks.

Following a junior season which saw him finish with 3 INT, 8 PD, 1 FF, 24 tackles, and 2 TFL, Bin-Wahad's stock has blown up.

Following a brief commitment to the University of Cincinnati, Bin-Wahad added offers from Virginia, Minnesota, Boston College, and South Carolina.

On Tuesday, despite not being in regular contact with Georgia Tech, he and Coach (Andrew) Thacker had a conversation.

That conversation led to an offer.

"It felt good to hear that coming from the hometown school," he said shortly after receiving the offer.