JacketsOnline - Graham enters the portal

Sophomore Georgia Tech quarterback James Graham entered his name in the transfer portal on Thursday morning. Graham appeared in just one game this season at Boston College after starting the final eight in 2019 and appearing in 11 games.

Graham was part of a four-quarterback race in the spring and fall camp that Jeff Sims eventually won and the writing was on the wall when the true freshman played well that Graham may look at other options.

The redshirt sophomore threw for 1,271 yards and rushed for 338 yards accounting for 15 touchdowns in his career while throwing seven interceptions.

The former Fitzgerald standout was a four-star recruit as an athlete and was once committed to Virginia Tech before signing with the Yellow Jackets in 2018.