The coaching staff at Georgia Tech took a big risk when they made the decision to host four-star Rivals250 WR Bryce Gowdy for an official visit when they did back in late May. Gowdy's recruitment was still evolving, and he would go on to take other official visits to both Syracuse and West Virginia. On Tuesday evening, on The Tony Sands Show, Gowdy made the announcement that he was committing to the Yellow Jackets.

"I went to Atlanta, and fell in love with Atlanta," Gowdy told Tony Sands on Tuesday evening at Duffy's. "Who doesn't want to live in Atlanta?" He went further in-depth on why Georgia Tech was the choice. "They have great academics up there, especially for my degree. The coaching staff, they just have so much energy. Not just energy, but I know they are going to get me where I want to be." Gowdy heads to Atlanta with a mindset that surely will excite not only the Georgia Tech fanbase, but the coaching staff as well. "Ever since I was a jit, I had a different mindset than my peers. When it got to that point, where it's time to get to varsity, time to get playing time, time to score touchdowns, I was ready. I work hard everyday. Anybody can walk in that room, and I'll out-work them. I'm just different." Gowdy's commitment moved the Jackets to 18th in the Rivals team rankings for 2020.

