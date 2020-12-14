JacketsOnline - Gleason enters the portal

Georgia Tech freshman quarterback Tucker Gleason has entered the transfer portal on Monday. Gleason lost the quarterback race to fellow freshman Jeff Sims and saw both Jordan Yates and James Graham play ahead of him this season. Gleason's lone action game on one snap at Syracuse and was the holder for two games.

The first quarterback commit for Geoff Collins and Dave Patenaude's 2020 class, Gleason was projected as the future of the Tech offense. However, a coaching change at Florida State opened up Sims recruitment and he joined the fold. The two battled in the spring and fall with SIms ending up with the job.

Gleason could join his former high school coach Robert Weiner who is an assistant at Toledo now.