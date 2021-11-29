Gibbs enters the transfer portal

The best player signed under Geoff Collins just pulled the plug on his Georgia Tech career after two seasons. Star running back Jahmyr Gibbs announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on Monday as JOL reported earlier in the day. Gibbs finished the season third in the nation in all-purpose yards despite losing several plays to penalties during the first half of the 2020 season.

Gibbs was the highest-rated HS signee of the Geoff Collins-era and the focal point of the Tech offense during his two seasons on the Flats.