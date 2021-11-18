Gibbs continues to be a bright spot in a tough 2021 GT season

He has been on the receiving end of a lot of these penalties wiping touchdowns and big plays off the board, making it even more amazing what Gibbs has been able to accomplish on the season so far.

Gibbs took a kickoff back to the house for the first time in his collegiate career against BC, going 98 yards on Techs’ first touch of the football this past Saturday in the loss. Ironically, he had his first-ever KO return touchdown called back against the Eagles last season, and this came full circle last Saturday with no penalty flags waiting for him at the end of this one.

One of those without a doubt has been Jahmyr Gibbs , the Yellow Jackets uber-talented running back making more and more plays as the year has gone on.

There are a lot of bright spots hidden within the darkness that has inevitably set in after losing five out of the last six in nail-biters for Georgia Tech.

Jahmyr leads the team in rushing still nearing close to 700 on the year and was named to this week’s Paul Horning Honor Award, which is given out to college football’s most versatile players week to week.

Versatile only begins to describe Gibbs, and as a second-year starter for Geoff Collins he has amassed 1,675 all-purpose yards giving him second place in the FBS in that category this season, so this is only the beginning of what we can expect to see out of him.

Gibbs’ will and desire to win diminishes the meaning of these national accolades in his mind, and this shows how committed to the process he truly is.

“I mean, it’s straight, but I’d rather us get a win than me get recognition when we’re not winning,” Gibbs said. “So, I mean I’d rather us win and me not get recognition like that.”

Something that has helped Gibbs’ level of maturity in-game is focusing on the mental aspect of it. He credits his improvements in this arena to his running back coach Tashard Choice, who is constantly working to improve his room’s football IQ through film study.

“Coach Choice, he teaches us a lot about defenses, and watching film and what to watch during film,” Gibbs said of Choice. “It helps us with the mental state of the game. So, while we’re out there, the game’s slower and we know what to do when the bullets are flying.”

This focus has paid off in 2021 for Gibbs, and he pointed to a specific play against the Eagles last week where it did. Gibbs was double-teamed on a choice (option) route on a 3rd and 5 late in the game, and because of his extra film study, he was able to find the soft spot in BC’s zone for a first down despite extra efforts to keep him in check.

Moreover, Gibbs has had to work with both Jeff Sims and Jordan Yates beside him at quarterback throughout the year, and he believes they both bring different skill sets to the table. Admittedly, he says that Yates’ play style has him more on his toes waiting for incoming passes.

“They’re both good players, but they both bring [a] little something else to the table. Jordan he can throw in any position, any awkward position he can, he can make that throw [like] Patrick Mahomes,” Gibbs said of Yates. “Jeff has a unique running ability for a quarterback like Lamar Jackson, he makes people miss and it’s fun watching him run. [For Jordan] I’ve been preparing, he could look this way, and [throw it the other way], it’s crazy really.”

Moving onto this week’s challenge against Brian Kelly’s Fighting Irish, Collins has been preparing his team (especially the younger guys) by showing them Notre Dame’s historical impact and what it means to go up there and play them.

The weather will also play a part in the game, as Indiana in November tends to be much colder than what the team is used to in Atlanta at this time of year.

“I didn’t even know it was that historic until we prepared this week. But yea it’s going to be fun, great defense, [they] got a great scheme going, good team, it’s going to be fun playing against good players,” Gibbs said of Notre Dame. “It’s been a while since I’ve played in that (low 40s, high 30s), but it’s not that bad I’ll be straight.”

The one-piece of satisfaction that Gibbs has been able to obtain from a notably upsetting season is the fact that the team is staying together, which is a testament to the guys giving their all for the White and Gold week in and week out.

Most other teams would possibly “fall apart” given how the season has played out according to Gibbs, but instead, he and the rest of the Jackets will now use this bond to continue to fight together on the field in an attempt at upsetting the 8th ranked Fighting Irish in Notre Dame Stadium at 2:30 p.m.