Has your size changed at all since NSD 2019?

Yes, I am now 215

What does your workout routine entail?

Weights, vertimax, and a lot of running/conditioning

When do you plan on reporting to Georgia Tech and who will you be living with?

June 2nd, and Jordan Yates, Dylan Leonard and Kalani Norris I think

What do you plan on working or improving on through this summer?

Everything! And focus on learning all the plays

How would you describe your playing style?

Different! I'm explosive, quick, and elusive

What player or team are you most looking forward to going up against?

Virginia Tech! My brother Jaylen Griffin plays for VT

What's your favorite food?



Hibachi, steak, and everything my mama cooks

What is your favorite movie?

Lion King

What is your favorite TV show?

All American

What's the one song you're getting amped up to before a game?

I listen to gospel music. I get my strength from the man above.

What would be three words to describe you?

Humble, outgoing, and entertaining

If you could date a celebrity who would it be?

I plead the fifth! I love my girlfriend

If you could go toe to toe in the ring with anybody, who would it be?

Mayweather

What has your experience been like with coach Collins and his new staff so far?

Amazing! Second to none. Collins and Choice may be the best in the business!

Did you see much of GT Spring ball and what did you think of it?

I was there for the spring game. The energy and excitement was at an all time high. I can't wait to get out there!

What's the one thing you learned from your recruitment that you would pass on as advice to a future recruit?

Take your time and don't let anyone pressure to make the decision for you

What are your expectations for your freshman season?

To make an immediate impact! I want to play early and play often. ACC Freshman of the Year!