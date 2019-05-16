Has your size changed at all since NSD 2019?

I am now weighing about 196 or 197, so I have put on about five pounds.



What does your workout routine entail?



We were given a workout packet from Coach Caralla so I’ve been doing that and also working out with my step dad who is a trainer. I condition about three times a week and make sure I throw about three to four times as well.



When do you plan on reporting to Georgia Tech and who will you be living with?



I report June 2nd and will be rooming with Jamious Griffin, Dylan Leonard and Kalani Norris.



What do you plan on working or improving on through this summer?



I plan on getting acclimated to a higher level of school and football and making sure I am at my very best come the season.



How would you describe your playing style?



I would compare myself to Russell Wilson. I’m a pass first quarterback who can also get it done on the ground when called upon.



What player or team are you most looking forward to going up against?



The team I am looking forward to playing the most is Clemson because one of my best friends, Joseph Charleston, will be playing safety for them this fall.



What's your favorite food?



Wings or chicken alfredo



What is your favorite movie?



Any of the first five Fast & Furious movies



What is your favorite TV show?



The Office

What's the one song you're getting amped up to before a game?

I listen to Headlines by drake every game



What would be three words to describe you?



Friendly, motivated, leader



If you could date a celebrity who would it be?



That’s a tough one… Demi Rose, Hailey Bieber, or Greta Onieogou. Oh shoot, and Rihanna.



If you could go toe to toe in the ring with anybody, who would it be?



I’m not really trying to go toe to toe with anybody, I’m chilling



What has your experience been like with coach Collins and his new staff so far?



It has been really cool to be apart of the transition and just seeing the direction that Coach Collins is taking the program. He is a really cool guy that all the players love and he brought in a whole staff just like him.



Did you see much of GT Spring ball and what did you think of it?



I was at the spring game. I think the offense looked really good for only have been running a spread for about six weeks. I think everything will start looking smoother and smoother and we’ll be a very dangerous come this season. Also, the spring game was super exciting and gave me chills thinking about that stadium being packed this fall



What's the one thing you learned from your recruitment that you would pass on as



advice to a future recruit?

If I could pass anything on to somebody being recruited I would just advise them to keep in mind that everybody’s path is different and to not worry about the guy next to you. You’re gonna end up in the spot that’s best for you.



What are your expectations for your freshman season?



I expect to learn a lot under the new staff and be ready whenever my name is called.