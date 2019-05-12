Has your size changed at all since NSD 2019?

It has changed big time. I was like 205, now I am at 230.

What does your workout routine entail?

I have been working out with my trainer and making sure I get in my protein shakes. We incorporate a lot of the Georgia Tech workout as well.

When do you plan on reporting to Georgia Tech and who will you be living with?

June 2nd, and I am living with Tony Amerson, Jordan Huff, and one other person.

What do you plan on working or improving on through this summer?

Being able to be versatile. I want to be able to be coached in all ways.

How would you describe your playing style?

Maybe like a Von Miller. I try to get to the ball as quickly as I can. I model my play style after him and Khalil Mack, I look up to them dudes.

What player or team are you most looking forward to going up against?

Might as well start out with Clemson! When I played in the state game, I played against one of the linebackers for them, so I will be seeing him for the next three or four years. It will be cool to see what a national championship team is made out of.

What's your favorite food?

Favorite food is a Monte cristo

What is your favorite movie?



I would have to say Avatar

What is your favorite TV show?



Easily Game of Thrones. No doubt. It is one of the best shows I have ever seen, I'm so glad I watch it.

What's the one song you're getting amped up to before a game?

I would have to say Meek Mill, Tupac Back

What would be three words to describe you?

Unique, funny, and laid back

If you could date a celebrity who would it be?

Alright, it is funny you ask that. There is one that no body knows. I hope she sees this and I am doing my thing. Her name is Brittany Lucio, she is a basketball player. I don't think she is talking to anybody.

If you could go toe to toe in the ring with anybody, who would it be?

I would have to say Money Mayweather. Just to see what he is made of.

What has your experience been like with coach Collins and his new staff so far?



It has been good. The coaches are very energetic, great, and coach Coleman is my dude. They are some great guys.

Did you see much of GT Spring ball and what did you think of it?

I went to the spring game and I enjoyed it. It was cool to spend time with the players, and things just felt like they were turning around. I enjoyed kicking it with some of the 2019 guys.

What's the one thing you learned from your recruitment that you would pass on as

advice to a future recruit?

Trust the process. It will get overwhelming at times, but it is a blessing and a curse.

What are your expectations for your freshman season?

Everybody wants to play, so I do too. If not, I just want to help the team in any way, shape, or form.