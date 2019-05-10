Has your size changed at all since NSD 2019?

I am now 6’2” 295



What does your workout routine entail?



I workout Monday through Saturday from 4:15 until 6:00, and then 30 minutes just working the bags and hand work



When do you plan on reporting to Georgia Tech and who will you be living with?



June 2nd, and I have no idea who my roommates will be



What do you plan on working or improving on through this summer?



Trying to know the information as quick as possible and learn from the older guys on how they do things.



How would you describe your playing style?



I am a vocal leader. Someone who demands the very best you got because I’m gonna give my best. Passionate about the game. Quick and fast learner.

What player or team are you most looking forward to going up against?



I am looking forward to playing Clemson on August 29th.



What's your favorite food?



All Star breakfast at Waffle House



What is your favorite movie?



The Blindside



What is your favorite TV show?



Undisputed with Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe



What's the one song you're getting amped up to before a game?



Grove Street Party - Waka Flocka



What would be three words to describe you?



Passionate, funny, determined

If you could date a celebrity who would it be?



Megan Fox



If you could go toe to toe in the ring with anybody, who would it be?



John Cena



What has your experience been like with coach Collins and his new staff so far?



Everything has great potential. I am extremely excited for the future.



Did you see much of GT Spring ball and what did you think of it?



I was at the spring game and everything was live!



What's the one thing you learned from your recruitment that you would pass on as advice to a future recruit?

Take everything you hear with a grain of salt. Not everybody is being 100 percent with you. They are going to say the stuff they need to to get you to that school.



What are your expectations for your freshman season?



Come in and help the defense/team in any way I can.

