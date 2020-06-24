 JacketsOnline - Getting back to Atlanta a priority for four-star CB Kamari Lassiter
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-24 07:27:26 -0500') }} football Edit

Getting back to Atlanta a priority for four-star CB Kamari Lassiter

Russell Johnson • JacketsOnline
Recruiting Writer
@RivalsJohnson

The pandemic caused by the Coronavirus has pushed up the recruiting calendar for prospects all over the country. Schools are filling up their commitment lists in June as if it is mid-January, but n...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}